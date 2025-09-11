UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 | Canva

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end the application procedure for Lecturer (Pravakta) jobs at Government Inter Colleges (GICs) throughout the state on September 12, 2025. This recruitment aims to fill 1,516 positions.

Those who have yet to submit their application form can do so online using the UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The correction window for submitted forms will be open until September 19, 2025.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Selection process

There are three steps in the hiring procedure.

1. The first step is the Preliminary Exam, which is done offline in an objective format, lasts two hours, and is worth 300 points. It includes subjects such as English, Hindi, General Studies, and the subject in question.

2. The Mains Exam, which is the second step, takes place in person and is a descriptive test that lasts three hours and has a total of 400 points. There are two papers: Paper I has General Hindi and Essay Writing, and Paper II is a paper on a specific subject.

3. The last step is the Interview, which is done in person and doesn't have distinct scores, although it counts for 12.2% of the final merit list.

Read the official notification here

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To finish the application form, follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Finish the OTR process on the UPPSC portal.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to log in and fill in the online application form and pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 3: After this, submit the documents such as academic certificates, caste certificates (if applicable), and other necessary documents.

Step 4: Now, review all the information and then submit.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Before applying, aspirants should review the requirements and conditions.

1. As on July 1, 2025, candidates should be at least 21 years old and no older than 40. According to government regulations, those with impairments and members of designated categories are exempt from the upper age limit.

2. A Master's degree in the relevant field from an accredited university is required of candidates. A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree is also required for this hiring cycle.

3. Hindi proficiency at the Class 10 level is required.