MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Routine 2026 | Official Notification

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Routine 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the examination schedule for the 2026 board exams for both Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC – Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC – Class 12). As per the timetable, the Class 10 board exams will begin on January 30, 2026, and conclude on February 11, 2026, while the Class 12 exams are slated to be held from February 18 to March 13, 2026.

Detailed Exam Timings and Instructions

For both SSLC and HSSLC exams, a uniform schedule has been maintained by MBOSE:

Exam halls open: 9:30 AM

Question paper distribution: 9:45 AM

Answer script distribution: 9:50 AM

Writing begins: 10:00 AM

MBOSE Class 10th Dates | Official Website

MBOSE Class 12th Dates |

In vocational subjects in Class 10, namely Beauty & Wellness, Tourism, Healthcare, Electronics, Agriculture, ITES, Apparels, Plumbing, Food Processing, Telecom, Banking, and Automobile Repair, the theory examination will be for one hour only (10:00 AM to 11:00 AM). These subjects are offered instead of Computer Science or Health & Physical Education.

Apart from this, Class 10 students will also appear for Indian language papers such as Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo.

MBOSE has clearly indicated that if there is an announcement regarding something major by the state or central government on the dates of examinations, then the dates of the examination will be changed accordingly; however, this shall be done only if necessary. Students are required to keep a check on the official website of MBOSE for any updates or revised versions of the timetable.