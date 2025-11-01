IIIT-Delhi Holds 14th Convocation: 780 Graduates Honoured, Gold Medals Awarded For Academic Excellence

IIIT-Delhi 14th Convocation | Image: X/@@IIITDelhi

IIIT-Delhi 14th Convocation: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, celebrated a huge milestone with its 14th Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2025. A total of 780 students received their degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in a ceremony that reflected pride, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

780 Graduates Receive Degrees Across UG, PG and Ph.D. Programs

This year’s convocation saw 517 B.Tech, 226 M.Tech (including three dual-degree holders), and 34 Ph.D. students being conferred degrees. Graduates represented a range of disciplines, including Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Computer Science and Design, and Computational Biology. Doctoral recipients came from diverse research areas spanning human-centred design, mathematics, electronics, social sciences, and humanities.

Excellence Recognised with Gold Medal Winners

The announcements of gold medals were among the many highlights of the ceremony.

Arnav Agarwal and Nalish Jain, both B. Tech. students were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal for their excellent academic performance.

Puneet Kumar, M. Tech. student was awarded the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance.

Leadership and Dignitaries Celebrate the Class of 2025

The ceremony was graced by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chancellor of IIIT-Delhi, along with Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, and Rajesh Srivastava, Chairperson of the Board of Governors.

While addressing the graduating students, Chancellor Saxena called for embracing lifelong learning, nurturing curiosity, and giving back to the community at IIIT-Delhi. Director Ranjan Bose, in his welcome speech, congratulated the students for their resilience and innovative spirit and asked them to carry forward the legacy of excellence of the institute.

The address from the Chairperson resonated with themes of pride, vision, and hope, reminding graduates that they now join an alumni network dedicated to leadership and purpose.

The Convocation marked not only the culmination of academic journeys but also celebrated this vibrant spirit that defines IIIT-D. With families, faculty, and distinguished guests in attendance, the event served as a reminder of the institute’s growing role in shaping India’s future innovators and thought leaders.