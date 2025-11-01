AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card | Official Website

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the admit card for INI CET 2026 for the January session today, November 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Admit Card Available on AIIMS “MyPage” Portal

Candidates registered can log in to the “MyPage” section using Registration ID and Password. The admit card will only be available through an online process. Applicants will be required to check all the information provided carefully, including the name, roll number, date of the exam, exam venue, and reporting time.

Along with the admit card, they must carry a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre on the test day.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The INI CET 2026 January session examination will be held on November 9, 2025, for three hours (180 minutes) in one sitting. One question paper will be set containing 200 multiple-choice questions, divided into four sections of 50 questions each. The time allocated per section will be 45 minutes.

For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded, while for every incorrect response, one-third mark will be deducted.

Details Mentioned on INI CET Admit Card

The candidates have to check all the information on the admit card of INI CET 2026 very carefully. Details such as Candidate's name, Roll number, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, Signature, Thumb impression, Date & time of exam, Category, and Name & address of exam centre is mentioned.

About INI CET

INI CET is a national-level entrance test conducted by AIIMS for admission to various postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS at AIIMS as well as other participating institutes of national importance in India.

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 (January Session) on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration ID, password, and captcha code on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026 and take a printout for future reference.