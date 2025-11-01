 IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 Out, Objection Window Open Till November 4; Here's How To Calculate Your Score
IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 Out, Objection Window Open Till November 4; Here's How To Calculate Your Score

IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025: The MHA has released the provisional IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Answer Key 2025, with the objection window open from November 1 to 4, 2025. Candidates can download the key, check their responses, and calculate scores using the official marking scheme.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, released the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based Tier I examination that was held on October 30, 2025, can now download the provisional answer key from the official websites at mha.gov.in and ncs.gov.in.

Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Now Active

The provisional answer key includes the right answers to all the questions asked in the online examination. Candidates can use it to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

MHA has also opened an objection window, in which candidates are allowed to raise challenges against any question or answer. Objections may be submitted online from November 1 to November 4, 2025. Candidates must attach valid supporting documents while submitting objections; otherwise, objections without proof or those received after the due date shall not be accepted.

After going through all objections, the final answer key will be issued by the MHA, which will be used for the preparation of results.

How To Calculate Your Score

Candidates can estimate their expected marks with the help of the official marking scheme, one mark for each correct answer and a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. Response sheets as well as question papers are available along with the provisional key in the candidate login portal.

article-image

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The two-tier recruitment process comprises Tier I and Tier II for the post of IB Security Assistant Motor Transport.

Tier-I: Computer-Based Test (CBT) of 100 marks with objective-type questions consisting of General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules. The duration of the exam is 1 hour, with 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer.

Tier II: Practical driving or skill test aimed at testing the handling of the vehicle, road safety, and driving competence. A few candidates may be required to go through interaction or interview procedures at this stage.

According to the official notice, a final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in both tiers.

IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 Direct Link

