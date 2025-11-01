 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann distributed appointment letters to 858 new government recruits, including 73 Medical Officers and 50 Female Health Workers, highlighting over 56,800 merit-based jobs since 2022. He praised education reforms and vowed support for farmers, criticizing the Centre for delaying compensation after crop losses.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation | ANI

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann formally distributed appointment letters to 858 individuals across various government departments on Saturday. This group includes 73 Medical Officers and 50 Female Health Workers, signifying their official integration into the Punjab Government workforce.

Addressing the recruits, CM Mann congratulated them and their families, highlighting that since March 16, 2022, the state government has provided 56,856 government jobs through a transparent, merit-based process.

Read Also
Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg
article-image
Read Also
J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute
article-image

He said that no lobbying, recommendations, or bribery were involved in the recruitment, which has restored youth confidence and curbed the trend of brain drain from Punjab.

Mann lauded the Health Department and Cabinet Minister Dr. Balbir Singh for their efforts, while also stressing that government school students are now excelling in national-level exams like JEE and NEET under the 'School of Eminence' initiative.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
'Got Paid ₹6K For Working 17 Hours': US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life, Reveals Being Underpaid—VIDEO
'Got Paid ₹6K For Working 17 Hours': US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life, Reveals Being Underpaid—VIDEO

He said the state has no shortage of talent, adding that "Punjab's youth are capable and deserving -- all they ever needed was a fair chance." Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal attended the 'Kisan Maha-Panchayat' held at Sudamada, Gujarat.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...
article-image
Read Also
‘Dil Ki Baat’: PM Modi Interacts With 2,500 Children Who Overcame Heart Diseases In Chhattisgarh
article-image

Addressing the panchayat, Bhagwant Mann alleged neglect of farmers and non-payment of compensation for crop losses in Punjab, asserting that AAP would stand with farmers wherever injustice occurs.

"...AAP is a party which emerged out of a mass movement; it is a secular party. Farmers are being subjected to atrocities here. I come from an agri-oriented state. I know how farmers are being defamed. Farmers of Punjab are being defamed over stubble burning...But when paddy, wheat, mustard, pearl millet and corn are procured, nobody says anything," he said.

"Punjab faced a natural calamity recently, and 5 lakh acres of land of the farmers were damaged. Houses and livestock were damaged. PM Modi announced Rs 1600 Crores as compensation. But we have not received even 1 paise so far, it has been 50 days since PM visited there. AAP will reach wherever there will be atrocities. We are here to support farmers of Gujarat. We will talk to them and raise their voice," the Punjab CM added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From...

MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job...

IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 Out, Objection Window Open Till November 4; Here's How To...

IB Security Assistant MT Answer Key 2025 Out, Objection Window Open Till November 4; Here's How To...

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg