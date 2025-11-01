 Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On Student’s Notebook; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On Student’s Notebook; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On Student’s Notebook; Video Goes Viral

A Barmer teacher allegedly turned up drunk at a government school after hours and was found sleeping in the gallery. Earlier that day, he had been accused of writing his phone number on a student’s notebook, leading to his suspension after the video went viral.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Barmer was found drunk and asleep in the school gallery after hours. The incident, caught on camera by locals, has gone viral on social media. | Image: X

A shocking incident has emerged from the Barmer district of Rajasthan, where a government school teacher allegedly came drunk to the school campus after school hours and later slept in the gallery. The incident occurred on Friday evening at around 6 PM in the Higher Secondary School situated in Hapon Ki Dhani, as per the media reports.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the teacher came to the school premises in an inebriated condition after the end of the classes and soon fell asleep in the gallery. In the evening, when children came to the school ground to play, they found the teacher lying unconscious. The students immediately informed villagers and school staff about the situation.

Several villagers recorded videos of the teacher in a drunken state and shared them on social media. As a result, there was widespread outrage.

Teacher Earlier Wrote His Number on a Student's Notebook

FPJ Shorts
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA
Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA
Navi Mumbai: 70-Year-Old NRI From London Arrested For Raping & Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
Navi Mumbai: 70-Year-Old NRI From London Arrested For Raping & Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family

Before the drunken incident, the same teacher had been accused of writing his mobile number on a girl student's notebook during school hours on Friday morning. Acting on the complaint, the acting principal, Leelavati, had reprimanded him for his behaviour. According to the reports, the teacher claimed he had written his number because he was looking for a rental house and wanted help in that regard.

Read Also
CBSE Releases School Academic Performance Report Card To Promote Data-Driven Academic Planning
article-image

Principal Relieves Teacher After Viral Video

Once the video of the teacher lying drunk in the school gallery went viral, the acting principal immediately relieved him from duty. The school building, she said, was presently undergoing renovation, and since the main gate was not locked, the teacher might have entered the premises after school hours, according to the Aaj Tak report.

Video Sparks Debate on Accountability

The viral video has sparked discussions on social media about teacher accountability and discipline in government schools. The locals have demanded more stringent monitoring and quick action against such behavior to protect the integrity of educational institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg

J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...

Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...

Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys

Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys