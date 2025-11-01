Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On Student’s Notebook; Video Goes Viral

A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Barmer was found drunk and asleep in the school gallery after hours. The incident, caught on camera by locals, has gone viral on social media. | Image: X

A shocking incident has emerged from the Barmer district of Rajasthan, where a government school teacher allegedly came drunk to the school campus after school hours and later slept in the gallery. The incident occurred on Friday evening at around 6 PM in the Higher Secondary School situated in Hapon Ki Dhani, as per the media reports.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the teacher came to the school premises in an inebriated condition after the end of the classes and soon fell asleep in the gallery. In the evening, when children came to the school ground to play, they found the teacher lying unconscious. The students immediately informed villagers and school staff about the situation.

सरकारी शिक्षक ने दिन में स्कूली छात्रा के नोट बुक पर मोबाइल नंबर लिखें प्रिंसिपल को इस बात की जानकारी लगी तो उन्हें डांट भी पड़ी लेकिन छुट्टी होने के बाद शिक्षक शराब के नशे में धुत होकर वापस स्कूल परिसर में पहुंचा और वही बरामदे में सो गया,पास खेल रहे बच्चों ने अन्य स्कूल स्टाफ और… pic.twitter.com/brujGbpnXM — Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) October 31, 2025

Several villagers recorded videos of the teacher in a drunken state and shared them on social media. As a result, there was widespread outrage.

Teacher Earlier Wrote His Number on a Student's Notebook

Before the drunken incident, the same teacher had been accused of writing his mobile number on a girl student's notebook during school hours on Friday morning. Acting on the complaint, the acting principal, Leelavati, had reprimanded him for his behaviour. According to the reports, the teacher claimed he had written his number because he was looking for a rental house and wanted help in that regard.

Principal Relieves Teacher After Viral Video

Once the video of the teacher lying drunk in the school gallery went viral, the acting principal immediately relieved him from duty. The school building, she said, was presently undergoing renovation, and since the main gate was not locked, the teacher might have entered the premises after school hours, according to the Aaj Tak report.

Video Sparks Debate on Accountability

The viral video has sparked discussions on social media about teacher accountability and discipline in government schools. The locals have demanded more stringent monitoring and quick action against such behavior to protect the integrity of educational institutions.