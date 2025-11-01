‘Dil Ki Baat’: PM Modi Interacts With 2,500 Children Who Overcame Heart Diseases In Chhattisgarh

PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Moments with Recovered Children in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Chhattisgarh to mark the state’s 25th foundation day and launched a series of development projects worth over ₹14,260 crore. During his visit, he also took part in several programmes, including a special interaction with children who have successfully recovered from congenital heart diseases.

छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की 25वीं वर्षगांठ की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति और संस्कृति को समर्पित यह प्रदेश आज प्रगति के नित-नए मानदंड गढ़ने में जुटा है। कभी नक्सलवाद से प्रभावित रहे यहां के कई इलाके आज विकास की प्रतिस्पर्धा कर रहे हैं। मुझे भरोसा… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025

At the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, where he met around 2,500 children who had undergone heart surgeries under the ‘Gift of Life’ initiative. The heartwarming interaction reflected Modi’s characteristic warmth and empathy as he spoke to the children about their health, dreams, and aspirations.

VIDEO | Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) interacts with children who have been successfully treated for heart diseases at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/3d918GxmwP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

The Prime Minister appreciated the hospital’s contribution to child healthcare and lauded the efforts of doctors and volunteers for providing new life to thousands of children across the country. His visit also included the inauguration of ‘Shanti Shikhar’ a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation set up by the Brahma Kumaris organization.

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) inaugurates Shanti Shikhar – Brahma Kumaris Meditation Centre at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.#Chhattisgarh #NarendraModi #BrahmaKumaris



(Source - Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/vrsiixZpUY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Tribal Heroes

PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur, which he will inaugurate. The eco-friendly structure has been built on the Green Building concept, featuring solar power systems and rainwater harvesting facilities.

#WATCH | Today, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Chhattisgarh. The Museum preserves and showcases the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the State’s tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/ffkDWQ9nJY — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

The Prime Minister, later in the day, will dedicate to the nation the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, which reflects the bravery, struggles, sacrifices, and patriotism of the tribal people of Chhattisgarh. He will release the Aadi Shourya e-book as well as unveil a horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.

Focus on Development and Livelihoods

As part of the Rajat Mahotsav celebrations, PM Modi will inaugurate projects across key sectors such as roads, energy, health care, and industries. He will launch 12 Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme blocks, lay the foundation for two Smart Industrial Areas and a Pharmaceutical Park, and announce five new government medical colleges and an Ayurveda College in Bilaspur.