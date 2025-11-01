 ‘Dil Ki Baat’: PM Modi Interacts With 2,500 Children Who Overcame Heart Diseases In Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 2,500 children who successfully recovered from congenital heart diseases at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur. The heartwarming interaction took place as part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, coinciding with the state’s 25th foundation day celebrations.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Moments with Recovered Children in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Chhattisgarh to mark the state’s 25th foundation day and launched a series of development projects worth over ₹14,260 crore. During his visit, he also took part in several programmes, including a special interaction with children who have successfully recovered from congenital heart diseases.

At the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, where he met around 2,500 children who had undergone heart surgeries under the ‘Gift of Life’ initiative. The heartwarming interaction reflected Modi’s characteristic warmth and empathy as he spoke to the children about their health, dreams, and aspirations.

The Prime Minister appreciated the hospital’s contribution to child healthcare and lauded the efforts of doctors and volunteers for providing new life to thousands of children across the country. His visit also included the inauguration of ‘Shanti Shikhar’ a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation set up by the Brahma Kumaris organization.

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Tribal Heroes

PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur, which he will inaugurate. The eco-friendly structure has been built on the Green Building concept, featuring solar power systems and rainwater harvesting facilities.

The Prime Minister, later in the day, will dedicate to the nation the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, which reflects the bravery, struggles, sacrifices, and patriotism of the tribal people of Chhattisgarh. He will release the Aadi Shourya e-book as well as unveil a horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.

Focus on Development and Livelihoods

As part of the Rajat Mahotsav celebrations, PM Modi will inaugurate projects across key sectors such as roads, energy, health care, and industries. He will launch 12 Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme blocks, lay the foundation for two Smart Industrial Areas and a Pharmaceutical Park, and announce five new government medical colleges and an Ayurveda College in Bilaspur.

