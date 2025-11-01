 J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

After 25 years, the government primary school in Kewal, Jammu, has reopened following the resolution of a long-pending land dispute. Closed since 2000 after the landowner locked the building, the school had been operating from a cramped rented space. With intervention from the Deputy Commissioner and education officials, the issue was resolved, bringing relief to the local community.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute | File Pic (Representative image)

Jammu: In a significant development, the long-closed building of the government primary school, Kewal, has been made functional after it was shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.

The building was locked by the landowner, and the school was functioning in a rented building with limited space.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma directed Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez to visit the site and resolve the long-pending dispute on priority.

Acting promptly on the directions, the CEO visited the location, held consultations with the stakeholders and resolved the matter amicably, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scare People On The Streets | Watch
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scare People On The Streets | Watch
BSNL Clocks ₹11,134 Crore Revenue In H1 FY26, Targets ₹27,500 Crore Annual Run Rate: Minister
BSNL Clocks ₹11,134 Crore Revenue In H1 FY26, Targets ₹27,500 Crore Annual Run Rate: Minister
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
Read Also
Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...
article-image

After the matter was resolved, the official said the students were shifted back to the school premises, and the three-room building has now been made fully operational.

The reopening of the school has brought immense relief and joy to the local community, who expressed deep appreciation for the proactive efforts of the district administration in ensuring that the children of Kewal regain access to education close to their homes, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg

Dissent, Debate, & Delivery: Competing Visions Clash As JNUSU Campaigning Enters Final Leg

J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

J&K News: Govt Primary School In Rajouri Reopens After 25 Years Following Resolution Of Land Dispute

Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...

Rajasthan: Drunk Teacher Found Sleeping In School Gallery; Had Earlier Written Phone Number On...

Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys

Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys