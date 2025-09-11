 RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 120 Officer Positions Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The online registration process for the RBI Grade B officer exam will end on September 30, 2025. Applications can only be submitted online via the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in. This recruitment aims to fill 120 posts, including backlog vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 | rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has started online applications for the RBI Grade B officer exam. The last date to apply for this recruitment exam is September 30, 2025. Applications can only be submitted online via the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: September 10, 2025

2. Last date to apply: September 30, 2025 (6 p.m.)

3. Phase-I exam for the General cadre: October 18, 2025

4. Phase-II exam: December 6, 2025

5. Phase-I exam for the DEPR and DSIM: October 19, 2025

6. Phase-II exam: December 7, 2025

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 120 posts, including backlog vacancies. The post-wise break-up is:

1. General cadre: 83

2. DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): 17

3. DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): 20

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Those chosen would receive a beginning basic pay of Rs. 78,450 per month, with gross earnings (excluding HRA) of about Rs. 1.5 lakh per month, plus allowances.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years old as of September 1, 2025. Relaxations apply to reserved categories, PwBD applicants, ex-servicemen, and those with higher qualifications.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Educational qualifications

The educational qualifications for these posts are:

1. General cadre: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or postgraduate with at least 55% (pass grades for SC/ST/PwBD).

2. DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): Master's degree in Economics or Finance (minimum of 55%; 50% for SC/ST/PwBD). A doctorate or research/teaching expertise in the topic is preferred.

3. DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): A Master's degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, or a related topic with at least 55% (50% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a four-year Bachelor's degree with 60% in relevant subjects.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The price is Rs. 850 + GST for General/OBC/EWS applicants and Rs. 100 + GST for SC/ST/PwBD applicants, with RBI employees exempt.

