RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 120 Officer Positions Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 | rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has started online applications for the RBI Grade B officer exam. The last date to apply for this recruitment exam is September 30, 2025. Applications can only be submitted online via the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: September 10, 2025

2. Last date to apply: September 30, 2025 (6 p.m.)

3. Phase-I exam for the General cadre: October 18, 2025

4. Phase-II exam: December 6, 2025

5. Phase-I exam for the DEPR and DSIM: October 19, 2025

6. Phase-II exam: December 7, 2025

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 120 posts, including backlog vacancies. The post-wise break-up is:

1. General cadre: 83

2. DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): 17

3. DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): 20

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Those chosen would receive a beginning basic pay of Rs. 78,450 per month, with gross earnings (excluding HRA) of about Rs. 1.5 lakh per month, plus allowances.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years old as of September 1, 2025. Relaxations apply to reserved categories, PwBD applicants, ex-servicemen, and those with higher qualifications.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Educational qualifications

The educational qualifications for these posts are:

1. General cadre: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or postgraduate with at least 55% (pass grades for SC/ST/PwBD).

2. DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): Master's degree in Economics or Finance (minimum of 55%; 50% for SC/ST/PwBD). A doctorate or research/teaching expertise in the topic is preferred.

3. DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): A Master's degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, or a related topic with at least 55% (50% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a four-year Bachelor's degree with 60% in relevant subjects.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The price is Rs. 850 + GST for General/OBC/EWS applicants and Rs. 100 + GST for SC/ST/PwBD applicants, with RBI employees exempt.