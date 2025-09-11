JPSC JET 2025 Notification Out: Applications Begin On September 16 At jpsc.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern

JPSC JET 2025 Notification | Official Notification

JPSC JET 2025 Notification: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025 notification, giving a great chance to postgraduates to become Assistant Professors in state universities and colleges or secure Ph.D. program admission.

According to Advertisement No. 08/2025, the window for online application will stay open between September 16 and October 6, 2025. Between October 8 and October 10, 2025, a correction facility will be operational for correcting mistakes. The candidates are allowed to apply only through the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be Master's degree holders in the concerned subject from a recognised university. Final-year postgraduate candidates expecting results may also apply under certain conditions. All Indian citizens satisfying all other eligibility criteria defined by JPSC are eligible to take the exam.

Exam Pattern and Mode

JET 2025 will be an offline (OMR-based) type and will consist of two papers of multiple-choice questions without any break.

Paper I: 50 questions (100 marks) on teaching/research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper II: 100 questions (200 marks) on the subject opted for, meant to test domain knowledge.

The total test will be of 180 minutes (3 hours) duration.

Application Fees

Unreserved (UR): ₹575

BC-I/BC-II/EWS: ₹300

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹150

Important Instructions

Candidates should provide proper email IDs and mobile numbers to send communications, and choose exam cities carefully as no changes will be permitted afterwards. Only one application can be submitted by each candidate; multiple applications can disqualify them.

JPSC JET 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link JET 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the JPSC JET 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

JPSC JET 2025 Notification PDF Direct Link