 Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India Book Of Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India Book Of Records

Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India Book Of Records

Organised by the Nagaon district administration, students from 63 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, participated in the event on Wednesday evening at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India Book Of Records | X @rupaksarmahbjp

Nagaon (Assam): More than 17,000 students sang Bhupen Hazarika's popular song 'Manuhe Manuher babe' (if humans do not care for other humans) in Assam's Nagaon district to mark the maestro's birth centenary celebrations and made it to the India Book of Records.

Organised by the Nagaon district administration, students from 63 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, participated in the event on Wednesday evening at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

A team of officials from 'India Book of Records' (IBR), led by Sunita Kedia, was present on the occasion to record the event, and later, a certificate was handed over to Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Dhaka University Students Demand Hijab For Females On Campus? Here's The Truth Of...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
article-image

BJP MLAs from Nagaon and Raha, Rupak Sarma and Sashikanta Das, respectively, Nagaon University Vice Chancellor Hitesh Deka, senior officials, prominent artistes, cultural personalities, among others, were present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable

Celebrations of Hazarika's year-long birth centenary celebrations began on Monday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a special tribute meeting here on September 13.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born at Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive...

Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive...

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here

Delhi HC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Student Suicides, Calls For Robust Anti-Ragging System

Delhi HC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Student Suicides, Calls For Robust Anti-Ragging System

JPSC JET 2025 Notification Out: Applications Begin On September 16 At jpsc.gov.in; Know Eligibility...

JPSC JET 2025 Notification Out: Applications Begin On September 16 At jpsc.gov.in; Know Eligibility...

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds State's Student Retention Under BJD Regime

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds State's Student Retention Under BJD Regime