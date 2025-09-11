Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India Book Of Records | X @rupaksarmahbjp

Nagaon (Assam): More than 17,000 students sang Bhupen Hazarika's popular song 'Manuhe Manuher babe' (if humans do not care for other humans) in Assam's Nagaon district to mark the maestro's birth centenary celebrations and made it to the India Book of Records.

Organised by the Nagaon district administration, students from 63 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, participated in the event on Wednesday evening at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

A team of officials from 'India Book of Records' (IBR), led by Sunita Kedia, was present on the occasion to record the event, and later, a certificate was handed over to Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

In line with the year-long celebrations commemorating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the timeless song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" has been officially recorded in the "India Book of Records" by an impressive gathering of 17,000 students from various educational… pic.twitter.com/Ep8lfQN40p — Rupak Sarmah (@rupaksarmahbjp) September 10, 2025

Read Also Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden

BJP MLAs from Nagaon and Raha, Rupak Sarma and Sashikanta Das, respectively, Nagaon University Vice Chancellor Hitesh Deka, senior officials, prominent artistes, cultural personalities, among others, were present on the occasion.

Celebrations of Hazarika's year-long birth centenary celebrations began on Monday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a special tribute meeting here on September 13.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born at Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)