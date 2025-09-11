 Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
Techie Dev Vijay Vargiya’s viral video hilariously captures his first day back in an Indian office after Sweden, highlighting commute woes, Wi-Fi struggles, canteen joys, and the charm of working at home.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: A Ranchi resident named Dev Vijay Vargiya, an Indian-origin software developer, recently became viral after uploading an Instagram video captioned, "First day back in Indian office after Sweden," in which he captures his first day at the Indian office after returning from Sweden.

The video captures his experiences with humour and nostalgia as he points out contrasts between the streamlined punctuality of life in Europe and the chaotic rhythm he found upon his return home.

The video begins with the cancellation of a ride after the driver did not appear. A big problem was commuting, where 20 minutes of travel time in Sweden actually takes 20 minutes, but Vargiya shows the same trip in India is usually double the time.

When he arrived at the office, yet another roadblock lay in wait: security checks that bordered on airport screening. The insider disorganisation didn't end there, with his struggles to become connected to the office internet. Vargiya said that he was shuttled between friends, IT, administration, and even HR, and still lacked internet by lunch.

But the video also records the positives—he speaks well of the Indian office canteen food ("the best lunches"), and indulges in tiny pleasures like drinking tea with friends, rather than the Swedish hot chocolate he was accustomed to. These small touches of humanity and taste appear to temper the transition.

Vargiya looks back candidly: yes, adapting to Indian work life has its challenges, but the experience is "interesting" and full of surprises.

The video has resonated with countless others on social media, garnering over a million hits. It has spawned discussions of what individuals miss overseas, the idiosyncrasies of life in India, and whether the hardships are simply little trade-offs for deeper connections with home.

Netizens reactions

Soon, the video went viral on social media, and netizens started filling the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "Kam se kam yha akelapan feel nhi hoga bhai ko or family bhi pass." Another user said, "Welcome to India." A third user commented, "Kitna bhi foreign me reh lo par sukoon toh apne mitti me milti hai."

