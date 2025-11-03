Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Out Today; Check Verification Dates, Important Guidelines

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 counselling will be declared today, November 3, by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana. Candidates who registered for this round can check their allotment status at the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Key Dates and Schedule

As per the revised schedule, the provisional seat allotment list will be out today. The grievance window will be followed by the release of the final list on November 4. Candidates who are allotted seats need to deposit the provisional tuition fee online between November 3 and 4, till 8 pm.

The document verification will be done from 5th to 7th November at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, from 9 AM onwards. Candidates can download the provisional admission letters from 5th to 8th November and the last date to join the allotted college is 8th November till 4 PM.

Compulsory Physical Reporting

DMER has clarified that personal appearance, along with all original documents, before the admission committee at UHSR Rohtak is a must. For taking up a fresh seat, candidates will have to physically resign from the previously allotted seat, emails will not be entertained.

Important Guidelines

Candidates failing to join the allotted college after getting a seat will forfeit their security deposit and will also not be allowed in further counselling rounds. Those who don't deposit the security amount in advance will also be allowed to participate in Round 3.

Candidates who are allotted a seat have to report to the assigned institute, submit the documents, and pay the admission fee for confirmation of admission.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling aims at filling MBBS and BDS seats at various government, government-aided, and private medical colleges in the state. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding Round 3 of the admission process.