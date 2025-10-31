 NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 1 Choice Filling Window; Revised Seat Matrix Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 1 Choice Filling Window; Revised Seat Matrix Out

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 1 Choice Filling Window; Revised Seat Matrix Out

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 choice-filling window for 50% AIQ seats at mcc.nic.in. A revised seat matrix with 28,663 total seats has been issued, and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 8, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The MCC has begun the choice-filling process for Round 1 of NEET PG 2025 counselling, inviting all qualified candidates to select their preferred medical colleges and courses under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ). The option entry window is available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Filling of Choices & Schedule Round 1

As per the counselling schedule, the facility for choice filling and locking will be open till November 5, 2025. The result of seat allotment will be declared on November 8, 2025, following which the selected candidates have to report at their allotted institutes between November 9 and November 15, 2025.

Candidates who have registered can also reset their application forms prior to November 5, 10 AM. Those candidates who have to change their nationality to NRI were allowed from October 25 to October 28, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
RITES Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 600 Positions Ends Soon; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here
RITES Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 600 Positions Ends Soon; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here
WATCH: Locals In Venezuela Seen Throwing Cash In The Air Amid Hyperinflation Crisis; Video Sparks Global Reactions
WATCH: Locals In Venezuela Seen Throwing Cash In The Air Amid Hyperinflation Crisis; Video Sparks Global Reactions
RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here
RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Read Also
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3: Selection List Released For 29,165 MBBS, BDS Seats; Admission...
article-image

Revised Seat Matrix Released

The MCC has issued a revised seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 after the latest updates from participating colleges. As per media reports, the total number of seats now stands at 28,663, following the withdrawal of 103 seats and the addition of 6 new seats in various courses.

In the final seat matrix, 49 MD/MS and 54 DNB seats have been withdrawn, and 6 new seats from private hospitals have been added to the 2025-26 academic year.

Next Steps and Reporting Guidelines

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 have to report to their respective medical colleges within the timeline provided and carry all the documents for verification. The admission process will be completed only after document verification and payment of fees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RITES Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 600 Positions Ends Soon; Check Pay Scale & Other...

RITES Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 600 Positions Ends Soon; Check Pay Scale & Other...

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

India’s Hiring Future Led By Skill-Based Education, Apprenticeships And Real-World Readiness

India’s Hiring Future Led By Skill-Based Education, Apprenticeships And Real-World Readiness

Kerala Govt Announces DA And DR Hike For UGC, AICTE, And Medical Education Staff And Pensioners

Kerala Govt Announces DA And DR Hike For UGC, AICTE, And Medical Education Staff And Pensioners

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 44 Assistant Professor Ends Soon; Check Age Limit...

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 44 Assistant Professor Ends Soon; Check Age Limit...