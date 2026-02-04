UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Details | Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

UGC NET December 2025 Result: The UGC NET 2025 Result for the December session is anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by February 4. Once the portal is activated, candidates who took the test will be able to retrieve their scorecard and cutoff marks. Candidates needed their login information, which included their date of birth and application number, in order to view the results.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Important details

December session exam dates: December 31 to January 7

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Provisional answer key release: January 14

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

See below for the December session outcome using the following method:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the UGC NET December Result link on the webpage.

Step 3: There will be a login page.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate, application number, and security code.

Step 5: The UGC NET result will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save it after downloading it for your own future reference.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Cut Off Marks

The exam's difficulty level, the candidate's feedback, and the number of successful tries on Papers 1 and 2 across all shifts determine the UGC NET Cutoff marks for the December session. Subject and category-wise, the deadline will be announced. It is the bare minimum of qualifying scores an applicant must receive in order to pass the test.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Marking scheme

Each question has four options, out of which one correct option must be selected.

Marks per question: 02 (two) marks

Correct answer: +02 marks awarded

Incorrect answer: No negative marking

Unanswered / un-attempted / marked for review: No marks awarded

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Reservation of seats

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15% of total seats

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7.5% of total seats

Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): 27% of total seats (as per Central List)

General – Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10% of total seats

Persons with Disabilities (PwD / PwBD): 5% horizontal reservation across all above categories for candidates with at least 40% benchmark disability