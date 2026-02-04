UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Details

UGC NET December 2025 Result: The UGC NET 2025 Result for the December session is anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by February 4. Once the portal is activated, candidates who took the test will be able to retrieve their scorecard and cutoff marks. Candidates needed their login information, which included their date of birth and application number, in order to view the results.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Important details
December session exam dates: December 31 to January 7
Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Provisional answer key release: January 14
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to check the result
See below for the December session outcome using the following method:
Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the UGC NET December Result link on the webpage.
Step 3: There will be a login page.
Step 4: Enter your birthdate, application number, and security code.
Step 5: The UGC NET result will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Save it after downloading it for your own future reference.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Cut Off Marks
The exam's difficulty level, the candidate's feedback, and the number of successful tries on Papers 1 and 2 across all shifts determine the UGC NET Cutoff marks for the December session. Subject and category-wise, the deadline will be announced. It is the bare minimum of qualifying scores an applicant must receive in order to pass the test.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Marking scheme
Each question has four options, out of which one correct option must be selected.
Marks per question: 02 (two) marks
Correct answer: +02 marks awarded
Incorrect answer: No negative marking
Unanswered / un-attempted / marked for review: No marks awarded
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Reservation of seats
Scheduled Castes (SC): 15% of total seats
Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7.5% of total seats
Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): 27% of total seats (as per Central List)
General – Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10% of total seats
Persons with Disabilities (PwD / PwBD): 5% horizontal reservation across all above categories for candidates with at least 40% benchmark disability