Jaipur Schoolgirl's Suicide Case: Police Seize CCTV Footage, Question Staff Following Student's Fatal Fall From Roof

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A day after a school girl student allegedly died after falling from the roof of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, police have intensified their investigation today by seizing CCTV footage and questioning school staff to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Mansarovar Police Station SHO Lakhan Singh Khatana said that the post-mortem examination had been completed and the body handed over to the girl's family.

Mansarovar Police Station SHO Lakhan Singh Khatana's Statement

"After yesterday's incident, the board conducted a post-mortem examination of the body and handed it over to the family. I visited the scene again today. I learned that the entire incident occurred from the first floor to the fourth floor. We are seizing the hard disks of all the CCTV cameras on each floor and analysing them one by one," Khatana said to ANI.

He further added, "We are interrogating all those associated with her, including the class teacher, the maid, and everyone involved. We will seize the original CCTV footage and analyse it. We are talking to the class teacher separately. We are questioning the children. The principal is not available till now for questioning or to give information. A separate notice has been issued to her also. When we went to the school, we did not find any teacher."

This comes after a schoolgirl died, allegedly falling from the roof of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur on Saturday. The police and the Forensic team reached the school to conduct further investigation.

Lakhan Singh, Station House Officer of Mansarovar Police Station, said that the girl was taken to the Metro Mas Hospital, where she was declared dead.

SHO Lakhan Singh said, "After receiving information about a girl falling from the roof, we reached Metro MAS Hospital, where she lost her life. Her parents have reached the site... We are collecting the witnesses. No written or verbal complaint has been submitted yet."

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his condolences to the family and directed District Education Officer to investigate the entire matter and submit a report.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's Statement

While talking to the media, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, "I have received the information that a girl died after falling from the building of the Neeraja Modi School, Jaipur, which is very unfortunate. I have directed the District Education Officer to investigate the entire matter and submit a report so that action can be taken against those who were negligent or guilty.

Additional District Education Officer Sanjay Srivastava, along with other officials from the Education Department, reached the Neerja Modi School after the incident came to light and stated that the individuals responsible for the incident would be punished.

Additional District Education Officer Sanjay Srivastava's Statement

While talking to the media, Sanjay Srivastava said, "... They (those responsible) should come forward. They should tell us what happened... All the necessary legal action will be taken... It is a matter of investigation... We will conduct the investigation with full responsibility, and whatever regulatory action is required will be implemented while taking legal action."

About The Allegations Made By Congress Councillor Karan Sharma

Meanwhile, Congress Councillor Karan Sharma made a serious allegation, stating that attempts were made to "erase the witness." He said, "The incident happened at almost 12:30 PM. I reached the site as soon as I got the information... Other students told me the girl had been taken to Metro Mas Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctors had already declared her dead. Her classmates told me that she was facing some issues... An attempt was made to erase the witness by pouring water from the 5th floor to the ground floor...."

