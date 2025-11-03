 GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Make Changes
The GATE 2026 application correction window will close today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can edit details like name, date of birth, exam city, and paper choice on gate2026.iitg.ac.in by paying the applicable fee.

GATE 2026 Application Correction: The application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will close today, November 3, 2025, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates can use the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to change information in their submitted forms.

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Aspirants can make changes to

Name

Date of birth

Exam city

Paper choice

Gender

Category

Candidates who wish to make corrections will need to pay a prescribed fee. The fee amount will depend on the type of modification made.

There won't be any fees for changing information about parents or guardians, correspondence address, college name and location, roll number, or qualifying degree.

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Correction Fees (Non-Refundable)

Change in name, date of birth, exam city, or exam paper: ₹500 each

Change of gender to female: ₹500

Change of gender from female to any other gender:

- ₹500 (for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

- ₹1,500 (for all other candidates)

Change of category to SC/ST: ₹500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other category:

- ₹500 (for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

- ₹1,500 (for all other candidates)

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic:

- ₹500 (for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

- ₹1,500 (for all other candidates)

Other category modifications: ₹500

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Steps to make the correction

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates who want to change their GATE 2026 application details:

Step 1: Visit the official IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 website at https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) link or the "Login" option.

Step 3: Use the Enrolment ID and Password that were created during the registration process to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, select "Edit Application" or "Application Form Correction" (as seen on your dashboard).

Step 5: Examine your completed application form carefully. Choose which fields, such as name, date of birth, exam city, gender, category, or paper choice, you want to change.

Step 6: Correct the inaccurate information. Make sure that all modifications align with supporting documentation and the official GATE 2026 criteria.

Step 7: Using online payment options (debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking), pay the relevant adjustment cost according to the type of modification.

Step 8: After completing the payment and making the necessary corrections, check the updated form to make sure all the information is correct.

Step 9: After the rectification process is finished, download and store the acknowledgement page or confirmation receipt for further use.

For all the information on the GATE 2026, candidates are urged to visit the official website.

