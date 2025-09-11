 Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
The Telangana government has announced Dasara Holidays 2025, giving schools a 13-day break from September 21 to October 3. Junior colleges will get an 8-day vacation from September 28 to October 5, reopening on October 6.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Dasara Holidays 2025 | Image: Canva

Telangana Dasara Holidays 2025: The Telangana government has announced the Dasara holiday schedule 2025, providing festive holidays to students and educators with varying lengths of time for schools and junior colleges.

As per the directive, schools will be closed from September 21 to October 3, and students will get a 13-day holiday. The classes will resume on October 4 (Saturday), but since the next day is Sunday, it will be an extended holiday period.

For the junior colleges, the break will be 8 days, from September 28 to October 5. All colleges will resume on October 6, in accordance with the state's school calendar.

For schools, the government has instructed that every student should attempt Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) examinations prior to September 21. Following the holidays, students will prepare for Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1), tentatively planned from October 24 to 31, and the results are expected to be out by November 6.

For Junior Colleges, students will have limited time to prepare for their Half-Yearly Examinations, which will be held between November 10 and 15.

The officials observed that the shorter holiday duration for junior colleges reflects the heavier syllabus load at the intermediate level. Schools, on the other hand, are being awarded a longer holiday period to balance festivity with academic calendars.

The notification is likely to give cause for cheer among students and parents in Telangana, a festive interlude in the otherwise hectic academic year. Students and parents are requested to get in touch with their schools for further information.

