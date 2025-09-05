Delhi High Court Launches Mobile App, Explores Live Streaming of Proceedings

The Delhi High Court took a significant step towards digitising judicial services with the launch of its mobile application. The app is aimed at enhancing accessibility for judges, lawyers, litigants, and the public. The app, available for download on Android and iOS devices, provides seamless access to e-services such as case status updates, cause lists, and e-filing.

Inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Vikram Nath in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the app launch was accompanied by other IT initiatives, including a dedicated portal for judicial officers, an e-Office pilot project, and the integration of the MCD appellate tribunal and juvenile justice boards into the eCourts system.

Justice Nath also urged the Delhi High Court to implement live streaming of court proceedings, noting that it is a premier institution and should lead in making judicial processes accessible to the public. "The public at large cannot view the court proceedings. Delhi HC must allow live streaming," he said, recalling a previous experiment in October 2023 that has since stalled.

Chief Minister Gupta announced that the government would provide free Wi-Fi in all courts to support judges, lawyers, and litigants. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to address civic issues, such as pollution control and Yamuna river cleanup, humorously adding that these efforts aim to avoid judicial reprimands.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya expressed optimism about the e-initiatives, stating, “These efforts will make the systems in the high court and district courts more efficient, energizing the state for the common good."