 AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 90+ Vacancies Underway; Check Application Fees Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 90+ Vacancies Underway; Check Application Fees Here

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 90+ Vacancies Underway; Check Application Fees Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur is seeking applications from Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders for various academic positions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025 | Canva

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur is seeking applications from Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders for various academic positions on a direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis.

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment process covers 90+ faculty positions across many departments, such as Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, across various specialities.

Read the official notification here

FPJ Shorts
BOM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 350 Manager & Other Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here
BOM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 350 Manager & Other Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here
TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors
TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors
CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2025 Admit Card Released For PET And PST At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2025 Admit Card Released For PET And PST At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Direct Link Here
IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15
IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

1. Last date to apply: 22nd September 2025

2. Last date to submit a hard copy: 29th September 2025

Direct link for application form

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The official notification's Annexure-A specifies the required qualifications and experience.

1. Applicant should be registered with the State Medical Council, MCI, or NMC.

2. Those having DNB qualifications must provide equivalency certificates in accordance with MCI rules.

3. All eligibility requirements, including age and experience, must be met on or before September 22nd, 2025.

Read Also
IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...
article-image

Upper Age Limit

The upper age limit for different faculty positions is defined as follows: for Professor and Additional Professor, the maximum age is 58 years for direct recruitment, 56 years for deputation, and up to 70 years for retired faculty. For Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, the upper age limit is 50 years.

Age Relaxation

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules, with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and as per DoPT guidelines for PwBD, ex-servicemen, and central government employees.

Check detailed eligibility criteria here

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee structure is as follows: candidates belonging to the PwBD category are exempted from paying any fee, while those belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs. 1,000 plus 18% GST, amounting to Rs. 1,180. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs. 2,000 plus 18% GST, totalling Rs. 2,360. The payment must be made through NEFT in favour of the Executive Director, AIIMS Bilaspur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BOM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 350 Manager & Other Posts Starts; Check Selection...

BOM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 350 Manager & Other Posts Starts; Check Selection...

CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2025 Admit Card Released For PET And PST At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in;...

CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2025 Admit Card Released For PET And PST At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in;...

Tribal Students From Assam Embark On National Integration Tour Under Indian Army's Operation...

Tribal Students From Assam Embark On National Integration Tour Under Indian Army's Operation...

BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Dates

BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Dates

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 90+ Vacancies Underway; Check...

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 90+ Vacancies Underway; Check...