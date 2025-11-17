 IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 are expected to be announced this week for 13,533 posts. The exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, and qualified candidates will appear for the Mains on November 29, 2025. The scorecard will include qualification status, marks and cut-offs. Prelims scores are qualifying only, while Mains will determine the final selection.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 | Image: Canva

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 soon. According to media reports, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 are expected to be announced this week anytime soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Candidates can access their results on ibps.in using their login details once published.

Prelims Conducted Across Three Days in October

As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2025 took place on October 4, 5, and 11, which included 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The total time duration to complete the test is 60 minutes. Those who qualify will further attend the Mains exam on November 29, 2025.

Scorecard will include Qualification Status and Key Exam Details

FPJ Shorts
India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands
India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands
Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Supply Restoration Expected By November 18; All Details Here
Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Supply Restoration Expected By November 18; All Details Here
'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel
'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel
Naagin 7 Release Date Postponed To December Because Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Check Latest Update
Naagin 7 Release Date Postponed To December Because Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Check Latest Update

The scorecard for the IBPS Clerk Prelims will show details like the candidate's name, roll number, category, exam date, qualification status, sectional and overall marks, cut-off details, and instructions for the Mains exam. This will be released with state-wise cut-offs and detailed marks.

Marking Scheme

Preliminary examination follows a structured marking scheme:

+1 mark for every correct answer

-0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

Prelims scores constitute only a qualification benchmark and are not added up for the final merit list.

Read Also
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...
article-image

Mains Exam to Assess Candidates Across Four Major Sections

The decisive stage of selection is done through the IBPS Clerk mains exam. It contains 155 questions amounting to 200 marks, and the total duration of the paper is 160 minutes. It consists of:

-Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 40 questions, 60 marks

-English Language: 40 questions, 40 marks

-Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks

-General/Financial Awareness: 40 questions, 50 marks

The Mains exam assesses the candidates more thoroughly on reasoning, financial awareness, aptitude, and English language skills.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29

Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh...

Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh...

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...