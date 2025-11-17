IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 | Image: Canva

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 soon. According to media reports, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 are expected to be announced this week anytime soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Candidates can access their results on ibps.in using their login details once published.

Prelims Conducted Across Three Days in October

As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2025 took place on October 4, 5, and 11, which included 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The total time duration to complete the test is 60 minutes. Those who qualify will further attend the Mains exam on November 29, 2025.

Scorecard will include Qualification Status and Key Exam Details

The scorecard for the IBPS Clerk Prelims will show details like the candidate's name, roll number, category, exam date, qualification status, sectional and overall marks, cut-off details, and instructions for the Mains exam. This will be released with state-wise cut-offs and detailed marks.

Marking Scheme

Preliminary examination follows a structured marking scheme:

+1 mark for every correct answer

-0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

Prelims scores constitute only a qualification benchmark and are not added up for the final merit list.

Mains Exam to Assess Candidates Across Four Major Sections

The decisive stage of selection is done through the IBPS Clerk mains exam. It contains 155 questions amounting to 200 marks, and the total duration of the paper is 160 minutes. It consists of:

-Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 40 questions, 60 marks

-English Language: 40 questions, 40 marks

-Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks

-General/Financial Awareness: 40 questions, 50 marks

The Mains exam assesses the candidates more thoroughly on reasoning, financial awareness, aptitude, and English language skills.