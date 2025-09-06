UPSC ESE Main 2025 Result Declared; Interview Stage Next

UPSC ESE Main 2025 Results | Official Website

UPSC ESE Main Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025, conducted on August 10. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the published list have made it to the next round, the Personality Test/Interview. Candidates who took the mains exam can check and download the UPSC ESE Main 2025 Results PDF at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had made it clear that the selection at this point is tentative, pending the fulfilment of all the eligibility requirements by the candidates. Successful candidates have to provide original documents, such as evidence of age, educational degrees, category of the community, and benchmark disability (if any), while they sit for the interview. Candidates should be ready with their certificates and thoroughly read the "Important Instructions" provided on the Commission's website.

As part of simplifying verification, the Commission will initiate a 15-day window soon after the announcement of the mains result. During this time, eligible candidates need to login into the One Time Registration (OTR) module at upsconline.gov.in in order to validate the educational status and submit documentary evidence of having passed the qualifying exam. Non-update of details within the allowed time frame will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the Personality Test.

The same window will also enable applicants to update their correspondence address, higher qualifications, achievements, employment information, service preferences, and allocation options. UPSC made it clear that any modifications received post this window will not be accepted.

The interview schedule will be intimated subsequently through e-Summon Letters, and roll-number-wise dates of interview will be issued on upsc.gov.in. No request for alterations in the date or time of the Personality Test will be entertained, as per the notification.

Once the final result is announced, marksheets of all candidates, successful or unsuccessful, will be available on the website of the Commission for a period of 30 days. For clarifications, candidates may visit the facilitation counter of UPSC, New Delhi, or contact 011-23385271/23381125/23098543 between working hours.

