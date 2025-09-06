NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Seat Matrix, Vacancies, And Key Dates

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: The NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 seat matrix and openings have been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On September 5, 2025, the NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 choice-filling procedure began. On September 4, 2025, the registration procedure got underway. Choices must be filled and locked by September 9, 2025. Candidates must review the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 seat matrix and vacancies before submitting their final list of choices.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Seat Matrix and Vacancies details
Newly added seats (MBBS & BDS): 1,134
Virtual vacancies: 7,088
Clear vacancies: 13,501
Total vacancies across MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses = 21,723 seats
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates
Registration process begins: September 4, 2025
Choice filling begins: September 5, 2025
Registration, choice filling, and fee payment end: September 9, 2025
Choice locking window (4 PM to 11:55 PM): September 9, 2025
Seat allotment processing: September 10–11, 2025
Seat allotment result announced: September 12, 2025
Reporting to allotted institutes: September 13–19, 2025
Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: September 20–21, 2025
Round 3 (Mop-Up Round)
Mop-Up seat matrix published / Registration begins: September 24, 2025
Registration & payment, and choice filling window opens: September 24–29, 2025 (registration until 12 noon; payment and choice filling until 11:55 PM)
Choice locking window: September 29, 2025 (4 PM–11:55 PM)
Mop-Up seat allotment result: October 3, 2025
Reporting to allotted institutes: October 4–10, 2025
Document verification at institutes: October 11–21, 2025
Stray Vacancy Round (Stray)
Stray vacancy counselling window (registration & payment): September 22–24, 2025 (payment by 3 PM)
Note: To be eligible, candidates typically must have participated in earlier rounds or expressed willingness as per MCC norms.
Final deadline for joining (all categories): October 3, 2025
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Steps to choice filling and locking
Step 1: Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.
Step 2: Click on “New Registration”, then sign in using NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.
Step 3: Click on “Available Choices” to see the list of colleges/courses you are eligible for.
Step 4: Select preferred options from the left basket - they will move to the right basket.
Step 5: Click “Save & Continue” after making your selections.
Step 6: Use Up/Down arrows to rearrange preferences or Delete to remove a choice.
Step 7: Use choice interchange (swap) if you want to change the order of two selected choices.
Step 8: To remove multiple choices at once, tick the boxes of unwanted options and confirm deletion.
Step 9: After finalising, lock the choices before the deadline. Once locked, no changes can be made.
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.