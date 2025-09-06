NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Seat Matrix, Vacancies, And Key Dates

Official website

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: The NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 seat matrix and openings have been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On September 5, 2025, the NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 choice-filling procedure began. On September 4, 2025, the registration procedure got underway. Choices must be filled and locked by September 9, 2025. Candidates must review the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 seat matrix and vacancies before submitting their final list of choices.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Seat Matrix and Vacancies details

Newly added seats (MBBS & BDS): 1,134

Virtual vacancies: 7,088

Clear vacancies: 13,501

Total vacancies across MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses = 21,723 seats

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates

Registration process begins: September 4, 2025

Choice filling begins: September 5, 2025

Registration, choice filling, and fee payment end: September 9, 2025

Choice locking window (4 PM to 11:55 PM): September 9, 2025

Seat allotment processing: September 10–11, 2025

Seat allotment result announced: September 12, 2025

Reporting to allotted institutes: September 13–19, 2025

Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: September 20–21, 2025

Round 3 (Mop-Up Round)

Mop-Up seat matrix published / Registration begins: September 24, 2025

Registration & payment, and choice filling window opens: September 24–29, 2025 (registration until 12 noon; payment and choice filling until 11:55 PM)

Choice locking window: September 29, 2025 (4 PM–11:55 PM)

Mop-Up seat allotment result: October 3, 2025

Reporting to allotted institutes: October 4–10, 2025

Document verification at institutes: October 11–21, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round (Stray)

Stray vacancy counselling window (registration & payment): September 22–24, 2025 (payment by 3 PM)

Note: To be eligible, candidates typically must have participated in earlier rounds or expressed willingness as per MCC norms.

Final deadline for joining (all categories): October 3, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Steps to choice filling and locking

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

Step 2: Click on “New Registration”, then sign in using NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.

Step 3: Click on “Available Choices” to see the list of colleges/courses you are eligible for.

Step 4: Select preferred options from the left basket - they will move to the right basket.

Step 5: Click “Save & Continue” after making your selections.

Step 6: Use Up/Down arrows to rearrange preferences or Delete to remove a choice.

Step 7: Use choice interchange (swap) if you want to change the order of two selected choices.

Step 8: To remove multiple choices at once, tick the boxes of unwanted options and confirm deletion.

Step 9: After finalising, lock the choices before the deadline. Once locked, no changes can be made.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.