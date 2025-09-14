Toronto Teacher Suspended For Playing Charlie Kirk Assassination Video For Class 5 And 6 Students; Says 'He Deserved It'

Toronto Teacher Suspended For Playing Charlie Kirk Assassination Video For Class 5 And 6 Students | X/@WillPower_3_3_3

Toronto, September 14: A public school teacher in Canada's Toronto has been reportedly suspended after allegedly showing school children as young as 10-years-old a video of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University in the United States.

The incident took place at Corvette Junior Public School, where a staff member who was not the regular classroom teacher was supervising a French immersion class. The teacher is accused not only of playing the violent video but also of telling students that Kirk “deserved” to be killed, while giving a speech about anti-fascism and transgender issues.

Charlie Kirk (31) was shot in the neck while speaking about mass shootings at Utah Valley University. A 22-year-old Utah man identified as Tyler Robinson has been arrested for the killing.

According to reports, the substitute teacher repeatedly played the video of the attack during class. Toronto Sun reported that the students went home and complained to their parents about they being traumatised on witnessing the death video. The parents of the school kids complained to the school authorities about the incident, after which the accused teacher was placed on leave.

School Responds

The school principal called the incident troubling and disturbing in a letter to the parents. She also said that the video had been shown to the students of class 5 and 6, who are aged between 10 to 11 years, during the class discussions about the shooting which occurred in the United States.

The principal also said that action has been taken against the teacher and she has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities. An investigation has also been initiated in connection with the matter. She also said that counselling and support services are being provided to the affected students.

Investigation Underway

The school administration has initiated an investigation as the parents of the students have expressed shock and raised serious questions over the teacher showing the graphic visuals in a classroom and that too to such young students.

The schools must take into consideration about how the political violence and sensitive social issues should be addressed in schools and also if some teachers and educators are crossing professional boundaries.