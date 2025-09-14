 'Mourn Him Or Suffer Consequences': Republicans Warn As At Least 15 Americans Fired Or Suspended Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death
Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Washington DC: Following the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, at least 15 Americans have reportedly been fired or suspended from their jobs for discussing the incident online.

Journalists, teachers, and academic workers faced professional repercussions amid heightened tensions, with Republican figures warning that disrespecting Kirk would lead to “consequences,” according to a report by Reuters.

Here's What's Happening

In the wake of Kirk’s death, Democratic and Republican leaders expressed condemnation of the killing. However, social media users, including ordinary citizens, reacted with jokes or celebrations of Kirk’s death, referencing his history of bigoted rhetoric. Some individuals were subjected to online abuse, while others faced office disruptions as calls demanding their dismissal flooded workplaces.

Conspiracy theorist and Trump ally Laura Loomer warned, “Prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death.” US lawmaker Clay Higgins posted on X that anyone “running their mouth with their smartass hatred celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man” should be “banned from ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER.”

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau condemned those “praising, rationalising, or making light of the event,” adding that consular officials had been instructed to take appropriate action.

Allegations and Political Controversy

Critics pointed out an apparent contradiction in the Republicans’ outrage over Kirk’s death. The same political figures, including Kirk himself, have previously mocked victims of political violence. For example, after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer during a home break-in, Clay Higgins shared a photo online mocking the incident. The post was later deleted.

This development intensified debates over free speech, accountability, and political double standards in the US. The unfolding controversy continues to stir discussion across social media and political circles, as investigation into the circumstances of Charlie Kirk’s death remains ongoing.

