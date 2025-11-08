'If War Breaks Out...': Afghanistan Warns Pakistan After Istanbul Peace Talks Fail Again - VIDEO

Noorullah Noori | @OsintUpdates

The third round of Afghanistan-Pakistan peace negotiations held in Istanbul has ended in deadlock, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of insincerity and covertly shifting blame. According to an NDTV report, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a firm statement accusing Pakistan of obstructing progress and acting irresponsibly, despite mediation efforts by Turkey and Qatar.

In its official statement released on November 8, Afghan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid expressed gratitude to “the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar, the two brotherly countries for hosting and mediating the talks.” The Taliban government emphasized that its delegation had taken part “in good faith and with appropriate authority” during the discussions on November 6 and 7, expecting Pakistan to finally participate “seriously and constructively.”

However, the statement noted that Pakistan once again showed an “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude,” attempting to “refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government,” while demonstrating “no willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own.” Following leadership directives, the Afghan delegation had joined the talks with hopes of reaching “a fundamental solution,” but Pakistan’s conduct left the discussions fruitless.

From Pakistan’s side, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the third round of negotiations had “reached an uncertain stage with no results” and acknowledged that there were “no plans yet for a fourth round.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Minister for Tribes, Borders, and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, issued a sharp warning to Pakistani officials “not to test the patience of Afghans.” He cautioned Asif “not to be overly confident in his country's technology,” declaring that if war breaks out, “both the elders and youth of Afghanistan will rise to fight.”

This is the third consecutive time when the peace talks brokered by Turkey and Quatar have collapsed. The peace negotiations started in Doha on October 29 after deadly border clashes took place between October 11 and 15.