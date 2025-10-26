 Pakistan Army Claims '5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed' In Fresh Border Clashes With Afghanistan Amid Peace Talks
The official statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. The fresh clashes erupted amid peace talks between Islamabad and Kabul in Turkiye.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Islamabad, October 26: The Pakistan Army reported fresh cross-border clashes near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in which five soldiers and 25 militants were killed during intense fighting in Kurram and North Waziristan districts. The official statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. The fresh clashes erupted amid peace talks between Islamabad and Kabul in Turkiye.

According to the official statement issued by ISPR, two large groups of armed militants, referred to as Khwarij, attempted to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan’s border areas on the night of October 24-25. The infiltrators were spotted in the Ghaki area of Kurram District and Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

Security forces engaged the militants in heavy gunfire, resulting in the deaths of 15 insurgents, including four suicide bombers, in North Waziristan and another 10 militants in Kurram. The Pakistan Army also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the site.

Five Soldiers Killed During Operation

ISPR confirmed that five soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives in the operations. They also revealed the identity of the soldiers in the official statement.

Tensions Rise Amid Talks With Afghan Delegation

The clashes occurred as Pakistan and Afghanistan delegations were holding talks in Turkiye, which the Pakistan military said “casts doubts on the intentions of the Interim Afghan Government” regarding counterterrorism efforts.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to prevent terrorist groups from operating across the border and to honour commitments made under the Doha Agreement, ensuring Afghan soil is not used for attacks against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Drive Continues

The military said that sanitisation operations are underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the region. The ISPR reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain “resolute and unwavering” in defending the country’s borders under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign, which is a renewed counterterrorism initiative approved under the National Action Plan.

ISPR added that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers would only “strengthen national resolve to wipe out terrorism sponsored by foreign elements.”

