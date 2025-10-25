 Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Of ‘Open War’ With Afghanistan If Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Of ‘Open War’ With Afghanistan If Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails | VIDEO

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Of ‘Open War’ With Afghanistan If Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails | VIDEO

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday began the second round of peace talks in Istanbul even as Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly continued to engage in aggressive rhetoric by warning Kabul of an "open war" if the talks fail.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | X

Istanbul, Oct 25: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday began the second round of peace talks in Istanbul even as Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly continued to engage in aggressive rhetoric by warning Kabul of an "open war" if the talks fail.

Background of the Talks

The first round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks, mediated jointly by Qatar and Turkey, took place in Doha on October 18-19.

Delegations from Both Sides

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Form Flying Squad To Check Fake Medicines In State Hospitals
Maharashtra To Form Flying Squad To Check Fake Medicines In State Hospitals
'The Entire Incident Is Very Unfortunate...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Condemns Indore Molestation Incident Involving 2 Australian Cricketers; Video
'The Entire Incident Is Very Unfortunate...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Condemns Indore Molestation Incident Involving 2 Australian Cricketers; Video
VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS

While the Afghan delegation is led by Deputy Interior Minister Rahmatullah Mujib and includes Anas Haqqani, brother of the Afghan Interior Minister Noor Ahmad Noor, Pakistan is represented by a two-member delegation of security officials.

Pakistan Defence Minister’s Warning

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had led the first round of talks on Saturday reportedly said in Sialkot that the outcome of the fresh round of talks would likely be revealed by Sunday.

"He said that if the dialogue fails, Pakistan may have no choice but to engage in open conflict with Afghanistan. However, he added that both sides appear to be seeking peace," reported Pakistan's Daily Times.

Third-Party Oversight Proposed

Pakistani media reported on Saturday that Islamabad also wants to establish a "third-party oversight structure", potentially co-chaired by Turkey and Qatar, to verify progress and address non-compliance.

Focus on TTP Threat

"At the talks today, Pakistan is expected to seek concrete and verifiable commitments from the Afghan side to eliminate the threat of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from its territory, which Pakistan says uses Afghan soil to launch attacks across the border," reported the country's leading daily 'Dawn'.

Turbulent Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been undergoing a turbulent phase as the situation on the Durand Line has witnessed several clashes in the past few weeks.

Afghanistan’s Visit to India Sparks Tensions

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's week-long visit to New Delhi beginning on October 9 was viewed with extreme hostility by the Pakistani establishment, and on the very first day of Muttaqi's visit, Kabul witnessed drone attacks.

Water Dispute Concerns

Months after India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Afghanistan has also announced its plans to build dams on the Kunar River "as soon as possible", which is likely to create a troubling unease in Islamabad.

Taliban’s Directive on Kunar River Dams

Taking it to X, Muhajer Farahi, Taliban's Deputy Information Minister, said that the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has instructed Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction of dams on the Kunar River as soon as possible and to sign contracts with domestic companies and not wait for foreign companies.

Ceasefire and River Details

The move comes after a ceasefire was brokered between the two countries following days of hostilities. The Chitral River, also known in Afghanistan as the Kunar River, is a 480-kilometre-long river in northern Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan.

It originates from the Chiantar glacier, located at the border of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral in Pakistan.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Afghanistan Announces Construction Of Dams On Kunar River After India Suspends Indus Treaty, Raising...
article-image

At Arandu, it enters Afghanistan, where it is called the Kunar River. It later merges with the Kabul River in Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. The river system is fed by melting glaciers and snow of the Hindu Kush mountains.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Of ‘Open War’ With Afghanistan If Ongoing Peace...

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Of ‘Open War’ With Afghanistan If Ongoing Peace...

FATF Warns Pakistan That Removal From Greylist In 2022 Does Not Make It Immune To Terror Financing

FATF Warns Pakistan That Removal From Greylist In 2022 Does Not Make It Immune To Terror Financing

US President Donald Trump Embarks On Asia Trip Covering Malaysia, Japan And South Korea; Set To Meet...

US President Donald Trump Embarks On Asia Trip Covering Malaysia, Japan And South Korea; Set To Meet...

Malaysia Landslide: Scary Dashcam Video Shows Cars Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Falling Rocks &...

Malaysia Landslide: Scary Dashcam Video Shows Cars Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Falling Rocks &...

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, Beloved Thai Royal Who Uplifted Rural Communities, Passes Away At...

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, Beloved Thai Royal Who Uplifted Rural Communities, Passes Away At...