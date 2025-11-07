 Indonesia: Over 50 Injured In Twin Blasts At Jakarta School Mosque; Student Accused Of Carrying Out Attack
According to police, the blasts occurred at a high school in North Jakarta at around 12:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), just moments before Friday prayers were due to begin. The explosions triggered panic among hundreds of students who were preparing for the prayers.

Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
Jakarta: Two explosions at a school mosque in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, injured at least 50 people on Friday, authorities confirmed. A student has been accused of carrying out the attack, news agency AFP reported. The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals. The incident took place at SMA 27, a state high school located within a navy compound in the city’s Kelapa Gading area.

“It immediately turned chaotic at the school; everyone ran outside to the field,” said 16-year-old Muhammad Rizky Muzaffar, a student who witnessed the incident, as quoted by AFP.

The motive behind the blast is yet to be known. A probe has been lauched in the matter.

Notably, in 2011, a Muslim militant detonated himself in a mosque at a police compound in Cirebon during Friday prayers, injuring 30 people.

