Indonesia: Over 50 Injured In Twin Blasts At Jakarta School Mosque; Student Accused Of Carrying Out Attack

Jakarta: Two explosions at a school mosque in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, injured at least 50 people on Friday, authorities confirmed. A student has been accused of carrying out the attack, news agency AFP reported. The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals. The incident took place at SMA 27, a state high school located within a navy compound in the city’s Kelapa Gading area.

According to police, the blasts occurred at a high school in North Jakarta at around 12:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), just moments before Friday prayers were due to begin. The explosions triggered panic among hundreds of students who were preparing for the prayers.

“It immediately turned chaotic at the school; everyone ran outside to the field,” said 16-year-old Muhammad Rizky Muzaffar, a student who witnessed the incident, as quoted by AFP.

The motive behind the blast is yet to be known. A probe has been lauched in the matter.

Notably, in 2011, a Muslim militant detonated himself in a mosque at a police compound in Cirebon during Friday prayers, injuring 30 people.