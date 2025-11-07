 Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGermany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Prosecutors stated that the nurse, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, killed mostly elderly patients by giving them sedatives or painkillers to lighten his workload during overnight shifts.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Ai-genrated image | Grok

A nurse is typically known for caring for patients, but a shocking incident in western Germany has brought shame upon the medical fraternity. A nurse has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty of murdering 10 patients and attempting to kill 27 others by administering lethal doses of sedatives and painkillers, prosecutors said, according to a report by the BBC.

Prosecutors stated that the nurse, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, killed mostly elderly patients by giving them sedatives or painkillers to lighten his workload during overnight shifts.

The killings took place between December 2023 and May 2024 at a hospital in Wurselen, western Germany. According to news agency AFP, the nurse completed his training as a nursing professional in 2007 and had been working at the Wurselen hospital since 2020.

The court observed that the accused showed “irritation” and a lack of empathy towards patients who required more care. Prosecutors further accused him of playing “master of life and death.” He was arrested in 2024, the report added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
Read Also
US: Indian Student Arrested For Stabbing 2 Minors With Metal Fork, Slapping Woman Passenger On...
article-image

Police are reportedly probing several other suspicious cases linked to his career.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Jakarta Mosque Explosions Inside School Complex Leave 54 Injured, Mostly Students | VIDEO

Jakarta Mosque Explosions Inside School Complex Leave 54 Injured, Mostly Students | VIDEO

Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show

Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show

Chai, Momos, And Change: Inside Zohran Mamdani’s First Day As New York’s Mayor-Elect

Chai, Momos, And Change: Inside Zohran Mamdani’s First Day As New York’s Mayor-Elect