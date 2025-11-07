 US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

Upon his arrival Sinha said, “I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in Singapore, a friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.”

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image

Singapore: US Ambassador Anjani K. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday to begin his tenure as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

Upon his arrival Sinha said, “I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in Singapore, a friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.”

“I look forward to working with the government and people of Singapore to deepen our close collaboration. President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. In particular, I am eager to work with Singapore in areas such as technology, energy, and security,” he added.

Ambassador Sinha, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon, brings with him a wealth of professional and entrepreneurial experience to his new diplomatic role.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

Sinha earned his medical degree from MGM Medical School and Delhi University, where he also completed a Master’s degree in orthopaedic surgery.

“As a physician, I have spent my career connecting with people and delivering results, and I look forward to applying that same spirit of collaboration to deepen the ties between our two countries,” he said.

Personal Life

Dr Anjani Sinha and his wife, retired anaesthesiologist Kiki Sinha, have been married for 48 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Dr Sinha and his wife are also active in philanthropy, supporting numerous institutions of higher education in New Hampshire, New York, and their medical school alma mater in India.

The embassy stated that his career reflects a deep commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration with public and private sectors, as well as with medical, legal, and business partners across the healthcare industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Germany: Nurse Jailed For Killing 10 Patients To Reduce Workload During Night Shifts

Jakarta Mosque Explosions Inside School Complex Leave 54 Injured, Mostly Students | VIDEO

Jakarta Mosque Explosions Inside School Complex Leave 54 Injured, Mostly Students | VIDEO

Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show

Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show

Chai, Momos, And Change: Inside Zohran Mamdani’s First Day As New York’s Mayor-Elect

Chai, Momos, And Change: Inside Zohran Mamdani’s First Day As New York’s Mayor-Elect