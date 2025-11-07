US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Begins Tenure In Singapore

Singapore: US Ambassador Anjani K. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday to begin his tenure as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

Upon his arrival Sinha said, “I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in Singapore, a friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.”

“I look forward to working with the government and people of Singapore to deepen our close collaboration. President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. In particular, I am eager to work with Singapore in areas such as technology, energy, and security,” he added.

Ambassador Sinha, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon, brings with him a wealth of professional and entrepreneurial experience to his new diplomatic role.

Sinha earned his medical degree from MGM Medical School and Delhi University, where he also completed a Master’s degree in orthopaedic surgery.

“As a physician, I have spent my career connecting with people and delivering results, and I look forward to applying that same spirit of collaboration to deepen the ties between our two countries,” he said.

Personal Life

Dr Anjani Sinha and his wife, retired anaesthesiologist Kiki Sinha, have been married for 48 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Dr Sinha and his wife are also active in philanthropy, supporting numerous institutions of higher education in New Hampshire, New York, and their medical school alma mater in India.

The embassy stated that his career reflects a deep commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration with public and private sectors, as well as with medical, legal, and business partners across the healthcare industry.