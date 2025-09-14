IIM-Indore Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning

IIM-I Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Researchers at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Indore, led by Prof. Shekhar Shukla, have developed an advanced web application designed to revolutionize business strategy and decision-making.

Named FCM-VSS (Fuzzy Cognitive Maps Visualizer, Simulator and Summarizer), the toolkit integrates security, AI-enabled summarization and powerful simulation features into a single, intuitive platform. The research has been published in the journal SoftwareX.

Built on the principles of Fuzzy Cognitive Maps (FCMs), the application enables managers and leaders to model complex causal relationships within business environments. This allows organizations to better visualize how market trends, operational decisions and external factors interact, providing a clear roadmap for informed, data-driven strategies.

One of FCM-VSS’s standout features is its advanced security architecture. The toolkit employs AES-GCM encryption, ensuring sensitive business models and proprietary strategies remain protected from cyber threats—a critical advantage in today’s competitive and data-driven markets.

Equally significant is its AI-powered summarization tool, which helps managers navigate the often overwhelming results of simulations. By condensing complex outputs into clear insights, the platform enables faster decision-making and more effective communication with stakeholders.

The system also incorporates customizable Kosko inference mechanisms, allowing leaders to conduct detailed “what-if” analyses. Whether evaluating the impact of a new competitor, shifts in consumer behaviour or supply chain disruptions, the tool helps firms prepare for multiple scenarios and build resilience in uncertain times.

According to Prof. Shukla, “FCM-VSS is designed to democratize access to sophisticated analytical tools, enabling managers to move beyond intuition and make well-informed strategic choices.”

With its seamless combination of visualization, security, AI summarization and simulation, FCM-VSS is expected to become a valuable asset for businesses navigating the complexities of modern markets.