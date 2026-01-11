 MP News: State Government Rolls Out 125-Day Rural Jobs Scheme In Dhar
Vijayvargiya said the new system will use real-time data, GPS, mobile monitoring, and technology to track work and ensure timely payments. He explained that a 60-day break during sowing and harvesting seasons benefits both farmers and laborers, allowing them to do farm work. After this period, alternative work will be provided.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
MP News: State Government Rolls Out 125-Day Rural Jobs Scheme In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur announced the ‘Developed India—Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission’ for rural areas during a press conference on Sunday.

The new scheme increases work days for rural labourers from 100 to 125 days under VB-G RAM G, providing more income security. A biometric system using thumb impressions will record attendance, eliminating fake names and middlemen. Wages will be sent directly to workers’ bank accounts through DBT.

The scheme focuses on water conservation, rural infrastructure, livelihood improvement and climate-resistant projects. 

Minister’s associate misbehaves with journalist

When asked a question about Bhojshala, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya refused to answer reportedly saying he would only discuss Lord Shiva and Lord Ram. 

The BJP leader also avoided giving statements to electronic media. When one of his associates allegedly misbehaved with a journalist after the press conference, all reporters became angry and left. As the situation worsened, Vijayvargiya apologized on behalf of his associate.

