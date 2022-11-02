WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral | Instagram

Some music can be an effective therapeutic experience paving way to relaxation and calmness. In one such episode, we can see a pet doggo of a music teacher enjoy a nap as she plays the piano. The video of the dog placing their forehead on the keys and relaxing to the mesmerizing tune has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

The pet dog's video and comfortable gesture it shares with the human has left netizens in awe. Since shared on Instagram some days ago, the clip by Kara Baldus has attracted over 800K views. Could you guess the song? It is believed to closely sound like Satoshi Gogo's Autumn Leaves.