e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral

WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral

If you love watching pet videos, this one is just for you. In this viral footage you see a doggo relaxing to the musical bliss of the piano keys

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral | Instagram
Follow us on

Some music can be an effective therapeutic experience paving way to relaxation and calmness. In one such episode, we can see a pet doggo of a music teacher enjoy a nap as she plays the piano. The video of the dog placing their forehead on the keys and relaxing to the mesmerizing tune has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

The pet dog's video and comfortable gesture it shares with the human has left netizens in awe. Since shared on Instagram some days ago, the clip by Kara Baldus has attracted over 800K views. Could you guess the song? It is believed to closely sound like Satoshi Gogo's Autumn Leaves.

Read Also
Watch video: Pet dog teaches its Husky puppy 'how to sing'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Iranians remove turbans of the clerics in viral videos

On camera: Iranians remove turbans of the clerics in viral videos

Delhi vs Mumbai: Filmmaker compares air quality and visibility from the two cities during flight;...

Delhi vs Mumbai: Filmmaker compares air quality and visibility from the two cities during flight;...

WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral

WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral

Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe

WATCH: Rishi Sunak didn't turn 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue; here's the truth behind viral...

WATCH: Rishi Sunak didn't turn 10 Downing Street into a wedding venue; here's the truth behind viral...