Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Watch video: Pet dog teaches its Husky puppy 'how to sing'

FPJ Web Desk
Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a video shared on Instagram by @barked, we can see two dogs -Samoyed doggo and a Husky puppy - seated in a room while spending quality time together.

The video begins with the two posing in front of the camera, and getting recorded by their loved human. To what seems like a doggo concert or a rehearsal for the same, the elder and younger breed go on howling with their harnessing voice. It is the Samoyed big brother taking the lead, to which the tiny Husky puppy obediently tunes in sync.

"Teaching the little bro how to sing," read the post caption. Since posted a day ago, the video has gone viral and gained more than 82 K views. However, the cute clip was originally shared by a page dedicated to the the canine, named Rocky and Akimo.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:06 PM IST