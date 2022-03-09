e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Ahead of UP Assembly poll results, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi trends on Twitter: Here's why

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Ahead of UP Assembly poll results, Wayanad is trending on Twitter for a post by MP Rahul Gandhi. What is the post all about?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media and shared a click of him enjoying scoops of ice-cream. The post was captioned to read, "Many flavours of Wayanad!"

Check here:

The love of the politician towards the chilled delicacy is known to all. Earlier in 2018, when Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, he was seen spotted in a icecream parlour at Indore along his party workers.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:23 PM IST