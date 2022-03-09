Ahead of UP Assembly poll results, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi trends on Twitter: Here's why

Ahead of UP Assembly poll results, Wayanad is trending on Twitter for a post by MP Rahul Gandhi. What is the post all about?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media and shared a click of him enjoying scoops of ice-cream. The post was captioned to read, "Many flavours of Wayanad!"

The love of the politician towards the chilled delicacy is known to all. Earlier in 2018, when Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, he was seen spotted in a icecream parlour at Indore along his party workers.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:23 PM IST