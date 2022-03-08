Watch video: Alia Bhatt's 'Teri Kursi Toh Gayi' dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi gets a kid version

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has proved to be one of the biggest openers amid the pandemic.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made to the big screen on February 25. The film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

No doubt that the movie had won hearts of netizens even before it was out in the theatres. People took to trend with 'Dholids' moves, and recreating the dialogues and scenes of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali release.

The social media stunts also pulled a controversy over little kids recreating intimate or bold scenes like that of Gangubai Kathiawadi puffing a cigarette.

However, with 'choti' Gangubai Kathiawadi in love with the 'Teri Kursi Toh Gayi' dialogue from the Alia Bhatt starrer, there has emerged a kid version to the scene.

In the video shared on Instagram by @samayranarula, we can see a young girl posing similar to Alia Bhatt's scene in the popular film. She then gears up in attitude to say the buzzing dialogue "Zameen pe baithi bahut achi lag rahi hai tu ... aadat daal le ... kyun ki teri kursi toh gayi."

What next? That's the unfolding to the kid version of the scenes from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. As soon the famous dialogue is uttered, the camera shifts to show the kid stealing away a typical kiddo chair and that too in a very funny style. Later, the dialogue is followed by another perspective of the act, probably hinting on how Razia would react, " oye wapis rakh usey (hey keep it back)".

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:55 PM IST