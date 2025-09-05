 WATCH: Pet Dog In Traditional Attire Enjoys Onam Sadhya With Owner
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Pet Dog In Traditional Attire Enjoys Onam Sadhya With Owner | Instagram/@rahul_jprakash

Malayalis in Kerala and other parts of the world are celebrating the Hindu festival of Onam. The harvest festival honours tradition, loyalty and solidarity. This 10-day celebration culminates in Thiruvonam, the final and most important day.

A key part of the festivities is the Onam Sadya,a grand South Indian feast served on a banana leaf. It features a wide array of dishes, including Matta rice, curries such as sambar and rasam, pickles and various sweets like payasam. The meal is a celebration of prosperity, harvest, and harmony, bringing together people of all faiths.

A heart-melting video is currently winning hearts online. It features a pet dog named Chai, adorably dressed in South Indian traditional off-white and gold attire, happily sharing a banana-leaf Sadya with her owner, 'Rahul Jprakash', who posted the video on Instagram.

In the video, two banana leaves are laid side by side on the floor, with Chai and Rahul sitting next to each other, just as it is traditionally done. Both leaves hold a portion of the grand Onam feast, with Chai’s leaf being smaller, just like her.

The clip shows Chai patiently waiting for her owner to sit down, after which the two begin enjoying the meal together. Rahul is even seen lovingly feeding her with his hands.

Netizens React

Along with netizens, the video also received a reaction from Malayalam actress Srinda, who responded by posting a "smiling face with heart-eyes" emoji under the video.

One of the users said, "Who else could sit and eat with such discipline?"

Another user noticed that there was no pappadam on Chai’s leaf and commented, “Give a pappadam to the little one, will you? Can’t you see her staring?”

Another user jokingly spoke on Chai’s behalf, saying, “Dog: ‘Pour some sambar for me too, you traitor!’”

The viral video received 257,213 likes in just on day.

