Onam 2024: 7 Pookalam Design Ideas You Can Use

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 13, 2024
Onam is here and a Pookalam makes the festivity even more joyful. Pookalam is a beautiful rangoli design made with flower petals. It is usually a big set-up and people devotedly make flower designs
All images from Pinterest
It truly is a work of art that requires patience. You can always use various designs to creat unique Pookalam's. Here are some of the designs
Traditional Circular Pookalam. This design consists of circles filled with vibrant flower petals, starting with smaller circles at the center and gradually expanding outward
Star-Shaped Pookalam. In this design, the floral arrangement forms a star pattern at the center, with petals radiating outward in a starburst style
Peacock Pookalam. A peacock design shocases the bird's elegant shape, especially focusing on its detailed feathers. Various colored petals, specially blue and green, are arranged to highlight the bird’s beauty
This design takes inspiration from traditional mandalas, featuring geometric shapes and intricate patterns. Layers of flowers are placed to create a meditative and calming effect
A design that celebrates Kerala's cultural connection to elephants, this Pookalam design showcases the animal's trunk and ears. Bright-colored flowers emphasize the grandeur and majesty of the elephant