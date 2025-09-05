Mumbai News: Celebrities Join In Celebration Of Mall Dog Laila's Safe Return, Found After 104 Days In Borivali |VIDEO | File

Mumbai: A dedicated rescue effort culminated in the heartwarming return of Laila, the beloved mall dog from Mumbai, who had been missing for over three months after being abducted. The Free Press Journal reported on July 25 about Laila's disappearance, which occurred on May 21 when she was allegedly taken by individuals Chetan Salvi, Suraj Chauhan, and Parvez. Shiraj Ahmad, an animal activist and founder of Humanity World Foundation, became a key figure in the search after receiving a tip that Laila might have been seen in Sanpada.

For three months, Ahmad and fellow animal lovers searched Sanpada nightly, using missing posters and offering a Rs 25,000 reward. They wrapped Ahmad's car with posters for added awareness. A social media post by Shilpa Lewis sparked hope, indicating Laila was seen in Borivali's IC Colony with an unknown man.

Many celebrities have come forward in the celebrating Laila coming back home. Celebrities like Karishma Tanna, Sneha Ullal were seen commenting on the post Humanity World Foundation's Instagram post. Mumbai Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar also praised the dedication behind finding Laila and bringing her back home.

Ahmad and his friends rushed to Borivali, searching a large area at 3 a.m. They zeroed in on a distinctive scooter from the post and found its owner. The group divided and searched thoroughly, ultimately locating Laila hiding under a car in a nearby society, where she'd fled due to noise.

Ahmad dedicated the past three months to locating Laila while managing work and NGO duties. He believes their reunion resulted from pure intentions and divine blessings. Though Laila survived, she sustained injuries and maggot infestations needing treatment.

The mall offered to take her back, but Ahmad refused, citing distrust in their intentions due to their previous inaction. He asserted that the mall did not deserve her and pledged to ensure her safety at home. Ahmad plans to pursue legal action against the mall for its alleged role in her abduction.