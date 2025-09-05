How ‘Marathas’ Celebrated Ganeshotsav In Pakistan’s Karachi | VIDEO | Instagram: (@theamarparkash)

Ganeshotsav is among the most cherished festivals in Maharashtra and is observed worldwide; however, it's least anticipated to see Ganeshotsav celebrated in Pakistan. An Instagram digital creator has gone viral for being 'Maratha in Pakistan' after sharing videos of how Marathas residing in Karachi celebrate the Ganesh festival in the country.

Hindu & Maratha Population Census In Pakistan

As of 2023 census, Pakistan has approximately 5.2 million Hindus, mainly in Sindh (8.8%). The Marathi-speaking population, primarily in Karachi, ranges from 500 to 3,000 speakers, originating from pre-1947 migrations and Maratha soldiers.

Digital creator Amar Parkash has gained viral attention by showcasing Ganesh celebrations occurring in Karachi, where Hindu communities unite to observe the festival similarly to how it is celebrated in Maharashtra, leading netizens to praise the dedication of the Hindu community in Pakistan for upholding the sacred festival with all its traditions and joy.

In one of the videos, the creator shared a clip with the caption, "𝐩𝐨𝐯: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 🇵🇰🚩," showcasing how the residents of Karachi united while singing, celebrating, and performing the traditional aarti with dhol-taasha instruments playing in the background at a beautifully decorated Ganesh pandal where everyone wore Indian traditional attire.

The visarjan procession video also recieved a lot of love on the social media platform where the idol of Lord Ganesha was taken for immersion with full celebration and enthusiasm. Devotees were seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and dancing to the traditional dhol music.

A new video from Karachi shows a large crowd at the public pandal, where people are lining up to see the Ganesh idol, alongside an event happening on the nearby stage featuring individuals dressed as Lord Shiv, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Parvati.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Pakistan.



-No chaos to disrupt peace.

-No slogans to provoke.

-No vulgarity to offend.

-No provocations to incite.



That’s difference between Pakistan’s minority and India’s majority. pic.twitter.com/gh4CPrjX3g — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) August 28, 2025

A different video provided a glimpse into the execution of the Ganesh visarjan procession in Pakistan. Amidst the booming devotional music and the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from the devotees, a significant crowd accompanied the procession on bikes brandishing orange flags, representing the Hindu symbol, which was led by a police vehicle

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

The netizens were taken aback over Ganeshotsav taking place on a large scale in Pakistan and unitedly supported them for continuing to grow in their roots. Here are some of the comments:

The online community collectively expressed their support for the spirit of Marathas in Pakistand for embracing heritage. Numerous internet users were observed sending heartfelt wishes from India and Maharashtra