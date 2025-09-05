Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered

Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A couple on a motorcycle was killed instantly after being run over by a speeding dumper near Vashi toll naka on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Roshan Valerian Lobo (39) and his wife Jancy Roshan Lobo (32), residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar, 90 Feet Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai.

Circumstances of the Crash

According to police, the couple had travelled to Mumbra earlier in the day. Around 10:30 pm, while returning home via Navi Mumbai on their motorcycle, the dumper heading towards Mumbai rammed into them on the Sion–Panvel highway near Vashi toll naka. The impact threw them under the vehicle’s rear wheels, killing them on the spot.

Police Response and Investigation

On being alerted, Vashi police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies to a hospital. Investigations revealed that the dumper, bearing registration number MH 47 BY 1651, was being driven rashly and negligently by Revatlal Rupalal Mahato (34).

Also Watch:

Legal Action and Victim Details

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi Police Station said, "A case has been registered against the driver, who has been served with a notice." According to police, the couple worked at a private firm.