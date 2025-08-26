 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies, Pillion Injured After Crash Into Road Divider On Vashi Creek Bridge; Case Registered
A 30-year-old scooter rider, identified as Sachin Pandurang Bendal, died after his speeding two-wheeler rammed into a road divider on Vashi Creek Bridge on Saturday afternoon. His pillion rider, 32-year-old Bhavesh Namdev Shinde, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Vashi Creek Bridge accident: Scooter crash kills rider, pillion injured | Representational Image

Accident Occurred While Attempting to Overtake

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm when Bendal, attempting to overtake a vehicle at high speed, lost control of the scooter and hit the divider. Both men, residents of Suman Nagar in Trombay, were rushed to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, where Bendal succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Case Registered for Rash Driving

Preliminary investigation by Vashi Police revealed that the accident was caused due to rash and negligent driving by the deceased rider. "A case has been registered against Bendal, for reckless driving under relevant sections," said a police officer from Vashi.

