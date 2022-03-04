Watch video: SIES College graduate expresses joy in 'Pushpa' style, recreates 'Jhukega nahi' move in convocation robe

The Pushpa fever hasn't really faded away, with celebrities to commoners recreating the stylized moves and grooving to musical beats of the Allu Arjun starrer.

It looks like a student from Mumbai, belonging to the SIES College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, is super impressed with the Tollywood release. The young graduate, dressed in the convocation robe, was seen imitating the moves of the film during his special day.

In the video, we can see the student - identified as Nimith Shetty - wearing the classic black attire and the graduation hat during his degree convocation ceremony at his college. Shetty can be seen trying the 'Jhukega nahi' move from the film Pushpa: The Rise, expressing his happiness over the completion of the course in 'Pushpa' style.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch video: SIES College awards 14 SWAYAM NPTEL Toppers

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:28 PM IST