Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

Who isn't loving the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and also the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release.

In a recent video went viral, we could see a Mumbai based youth enjoying the trending song from the south Indian film Pushpa along his guitar and mesmerizing voice. Instagrammer named Arvind Balasubramanian won hearts of several netizens for his recent upload, where the young talent can be seen tuning in perfectly to the music artist Javed Ali's rendition of Srivalli.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since posted few hours ago, the video has hit over 4K views and flooded with comments praising the singer. A comment took to pull an apt dialogue to appreciate the video and read, "Brooo tuje flower samja tha.. tu toh fire nikla."

Here's how netizens took to express themselves after watching this Srivalli video

Earlier, Arvind referred by fans and followers as 'Bala boi' has sung to few Bollywood songs such as Enna Sona from the movie OK Jaanu, Lukka Chuppi bahoot huyi from Rang de basanti and so on.

Take a look here:

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:51 PM IST