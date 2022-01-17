Watch: Man uses Allu Arjun’s 'Srivalli' step to show Mumbaikars' struggle while boarding locals; hilarious video goes viral

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December last year, has received an overwhelming response from fans. Right from the peppy songs to the catchy dialogues, everything has been a massive hit with the audience. Songs like Saami, Srivalli and O Antava..Oo Oo Antava are still trending all over the social media and everyone is grooving to them.

Now, an Instagram user has used the hook step of the song 'Srivalli' to show how people make their way into a Mumbai local train. The video is extremely relatable and Mumbaikars in particular are loving it. The video was shared by Instagram content creator Dhiraj Sanap and it has attracted 31k likes after being uploaded on Sunday.

In the now-viral video, Sanap can be seen using Srivalli's hook step to demonstrate how Mumbaikars squeeze their way inside the city's local trains. From squeezing his way into the platform to finally boarding the local, every bit of the video is relatable.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens loved this video as they flooded the comment section under the viral video with laughing emojis and gave it a big thumbs up.

