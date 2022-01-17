Watch Video: Deer's 7 ft high jump into the air leaves internet mesmerized

Watching animals in their wild is definitely one of the most incredible experiences. One such video doing rounds on social media features a deer leaping almost 7 feet in the air, leaving netizens amazed. In the video, a deer can be seen taking a long and high jump from one end to the other in order to cross the road. The video, recorded in slow motion, shows the height and length covered by the beautiful animal during the jump. It seems like the animal is flying in the air. As it jumps to that big height, it safely lands on the opposite side and successfully escapes into the jungle. Meanwhile, a man who sees the great jump live is left mesmerized.

The video was posted on Twitter by an account named WildLense Eco Foundation with a caption that reads, ”And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to……”. The clip was forwarded by the IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan, who often shares exciting videos of animals.

Watch video here:

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to.......@ParveenKaswan

Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022

The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging site, leaving people amazed at the deer’s speed and agility.

Here's how they reacted to the viral video:

Advertisement

Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this . — Reeta Sinha (@ReetaSinha10) January 16, 2022

The power and beauty of the wild. 🤩😍❤️🌳🌳🌳🌎🌎🌎 — Vinod Jacob (@VINODSONY) January 16, 2022

Whoa this felt straight out of some Action movie..



😁😅 — Ruchit Mehrotra (@iamruchit_m) January 16, 2022

Advertisement

I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers! — Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) January 16, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:17 PM IST