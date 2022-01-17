e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

MVA govt challenges Apex Court's decision to put on hold 27% reservation for OBCs in local body electionsIndia reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Watch Video: Deer's 7 ft high jump into the air leaves internet mesmerized

The video has gone viral on Twitter, leaving people amazed at the deer’s speed and agility.
FPJ Web Desk
Pic: Twitter

Pic: Twitter

Advertisement

Watching animals in their wild is definitely one of the most incredible experiences. One such video doing rounds on social media features a deer leaping almost 7 feet in the air, leaving netizens amazed. In the video, a deer can be seen taking a long and high jump from one end to the other in order to cross the road. The video, recorded in slow motion, shows the height and length covered by the beautiful animal during the jump. It seems like the animal is flying in the air. As it jumps to that big height, it safely lands on the opposite side and successfully escapes into the jungle. Meanwhile, a man who sees the great jump live is left mesmerized.

The video was posted on Twitter by an account named WildLense Eco Foundation with a caption that reads, ”And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to……”. The clip was forwarded by the IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan, who often shares exciting videos of animals.

Watch video here:

The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging site, leaving people amazed at the deer’s speed and agility.

Here's how they reacted to the viral video:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Pat Cummins' 'beautiful gesture' towards Usman Khawaja at Ashes Trophy Celebration Watch video: Pat Cummins' 'beautiful gesture' towards Usman Khawaja at Ashes Trophy Celebration

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
Advertisement