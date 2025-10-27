'BMW In Garbage', Serbian Man In India Spots Luxurious Car Parked Alongside Pile Of Trash; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @4cleanindia

A Serbian man working with an NGO in India has gone viral after posting a video that perfectly captures the irony of urban India: a luxury BMW car parked beside a pile of garbage.

The man, who has gained online attention for his initiative to clean public spaces across India, shared the now-viral clip on social media. In the video, he shows a shiny BMW parked right next to a massive pile of trash on an unidentified Indian street. The contrast between the high-end car and the overflowing garbage struck a chord with viewers online.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “I’m used to seeing plastic, food leftovers, and diapers while cleaning... but never a BMW.” His post has since sparked discussions about cleanliness, civic sense, and how often luxury and neglect coexist in Indian cities.

The Serbian volunteer has previously shared several videos of himself sweeping streets, collecting litter, and encouraging locals to join his cleanliness drives. His efforts have earned him widespread appreciation from Indian users, who call him an example of how one person’s initiative can bring awareness to a much larger problem.

Many social media users reacted to the video by expressing embarrassment and frustration over how littering continues to plague India despite multiple awareness campaigns. One user wrote, "It's not funny, India is a beautiful country, please treasure it and take care."

While another wrote, "India is not for beginners, words come true." While the exact location of the video remains unconfirmed, it has reignited conversations about civic hygiene and public responsibility.