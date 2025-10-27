VIDEO: Severely Injured UP Patient Walks Out of Hospital To Drink Liquor With Bandage On His Head & Urine Bag In His Hand | X @mk_gangwar

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, a patient admitted to the Government Medical College was seen walking to a liquor shop carrying a urine bag in his hand, buying alcohol, and consuming it before collapsing on the spot.

The bizarre scene, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows the patient, identified as Vipin, stepping out of the hospital premises with a medical pouch attached to his hand and a urine bag dangling from his side. Eyewitnesses said he reached a nearby liquor shop, purchased alcohol, and drank it on the spot. Moments later, he fainted and fell to the ground, prompting bystanders to rush to his aid.

According to reports, Vipin had recently been admitted to the hospital following an accident. His mother told local media that his brain “does not function properly” due to the injuries he suffered.

Rajesh Kumar, Principal of the Government Medical College, confirmed the incident and said a probe had been initiated. “The video has come to our notice. The matter is being investigated to determine how the patient managed to leave the ward unsupervised,” he stated.

The incident has raised serious questions about the hospital’s security and patient monitoring arrangements. Locals and social media users have also expressed concern over how a patient in such a condition could walk out unnoticed.

